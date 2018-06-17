ATHENS, Greece — Panathinaikos was crowned Greek league champion for a record 37th time Sunday after beating rival Olympiakos 84-70 in the fifth and deciding game to win the playoff finals 3-2.

The game was marred by Panathinaikos fans throwing water and plastic bottles at Olympiakos’ bench just as the second half was about to start, causing a 15-minute delay.

Trailing 35-31 at halftime, Panathinaikos used a 29-15 run in the third quarter to take control. The hosts notably improved their three-point shooting, making 6-of-11 in the second half after going 0-for-7 in the first.

Guard Mike James led Panathinaikos with 18 points, while center Jamel McLean was Olympiakos’ top scorer with 16 points.

