Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform in the ice dance rhythm dance at the ISU European figure skating championships in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

MINSK, Belarus — France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron closed in on a fifth consecutive European ice dance title with first place in the opening rhythm dance on Friday.

Last year’s Olympic silver medalists, Papadakis and Cizeron, tangoed to a score of 84.79 points, beating Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin into second place on 81.37.

Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were third on 79.05.

The experienced Russians Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov hoped to challenge for medals but dropped to fifth after Katsalapov fell.

The competition finishes on Saturday with the free dance.

