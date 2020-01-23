Papadakis and Cizeron are chasing their sixth consecutive European title in ice dance. That would match the record held by Soviet dancers Lyudmila Pakhomova and Alexander Gorshkov, who won six titles. However, only Papadakis and Cizeron have won more than four in a row.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov are aiming to win their first European medal after coming second to Papadakis and Cizeron at the world championships last year.

Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in the bronze medal position on 84.66. The competition concludes with the free dance on Saturday.

