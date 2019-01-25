Italy’s Dominik Paris celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men’s World Cup downhill, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press)

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Dominik Paris won the classic downhill on the Streif course Friday for the third time.

The Italian used a dauntless run on the 3.3-kilometer course to beat downhill leader Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.20 seconds.

Otmar Striedinger of Austria finished 0.37 behind in third.

Paris became the first man this season to win two downhills, after also triumphing in Bormio, Italy, in December.

Paris’ previous wins in Kitzbuehel came in 2013 and 2017. Only Didier Cuche (five) and Franz Klammer (four) have won the race more times.

Alexander Koell of Sweden crashed and had to be taken off the hill by helicopter with unknown injuries.

