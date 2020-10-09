“We will see you on the cobblestones on April 11, 2021, to celebrate one of the greatest monuments in world cycling,” organizers said in a statement.
Cycling’s spring classics have been moved to a European fall season, with Liège-Bastogne-Liège held in Belgium last Sunday and the Tour of Flanders scheduled for Oct. 18.
