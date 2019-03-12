Italy’s Dominik Paris competes in an alpine ski, men’s World Cup downhill training, in Soldeu, Andorra, Tuesday, March. 12, 2019. (Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press)

SOLDEU, Andorra — Dominik Paris of Italy led the final training run for the men’s downhill at the World Cup Finals on Tuesday, and Stephanie Venier of Austria was fastest in the women’s session.

Paris finished 0.48 seconds ahead of Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland, and 0.55 ahead Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway.

Beat Feuz, who leads the discipline standings, posted the seventh-fastest time, 1.20 off the lead.

Paris is the only racer who can prevent Feuz from winning the downhill title for a second straight season. Trailing by 80 points, Paris could only close the gap if Feuz finishes outside the top 12 in Wednesday’s race.

Venier led Italian teammates Nadia Fanchini and Sofia Goggia by 0.25 and 0.77 seconds, respectively.

Nicole Schmidhofer, who leads Austrian teammate Ramona Siebenhofer by 90 points in the season standings, finished more than two seconds off the lead.

Siebenhofer did not complete her run after an apparent issue with one of her ski boots.

The training was interrupted following a crash by Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, who fell after landing a jump and slid into the safety netting. Mowinckel was transported off the hill on a sled with unknown injuries.

In Monday’s first training, Lara Gut-Behrami injured her back and right foot and in a crash, ruling the former overall champion out of the rest of this week’s action.

