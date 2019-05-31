Patrick Corbin stood on the back of the mound, a few feet off the rubber, wiping the sweat off his neck and staring into a haze of smoke that hovered above the center field wall.

This was not his best moment, or his best inning, or his best game once the Cincinnati Reds were through with him at Great American Ballpark on Friday night. That smoke was created by fireworks, which were triggered by Curt Casali’s three-run homer, which was the punctuation mark of a crooked first inning the Washington Nationals and Corbin could not recover from in a 9-3 loss to the last-place Reds.

Corbin entered as one of the league’s best pitchers, the lefty who tossed the team’s first complete game against the Miami Marlins last week. Then the Reds scorched him for five first-inning runs, three more in the third and, after 65 ineffective pitches, he was hooked for reliever Javy Guerra before it could get any worse. Washington’s offense was quiet aside from Juan Soto, who finished with single, double, homer, run scored and an RBI.

And so the Nationals (24-32) again showed that good things have had a habit of dissipating — and dissipating fast — in a season they can’t turn around. The loss dropped them 9 ½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, mired in fourth place in the National League East.

They hinted earlier in the week, with a two-game sweep of the Braves, that their stay in fourth could be short-term. In Atlanta, they were the team burying their opponent from the start.

The bats clicked against the Braves, scoring 19 runs in the short series. The rotation did, too, with Stephen Strasburg and Anibal Sanchez Strasburg turning in great outings. And the bullpen hardly had to work, throwing five innings across two games, keeping the drama to a minimum.

The Nationals had arrived in Atlanta exactly a third of the way through the season. Manager Dave Martinez was asked then, before they took two games, where he most wanted to see the Nationals improve. He didn’t reach for his league-worst bullpen, or an up-and-down offense, or troubling numbers for the back end of the rotation. He made a simple request for consistency.

It could have appeared cliche, but the Nationals are in a hole because, among other reasons, they have not been able to put it all together for more than a game or two at a time Their bullpen has been the biggest issue, still in a year-long spiral, sort of like throwing a match in a bucket of kerosene. Yet every player — save maybe Anthony Rendon, Howie Kendrick and Strasburg — has had some hand in keeping the fire going.

Then Corbin, an unusual suspect, continued that trend.

Corbin’s limited arsenal revolves around his slider, regarded as one of the best out pitches in baseball. But the Reds forced him to throw his fastball in the first inning Friday, and proceeded to pound it all over the field. Corbin couldn’t establish the lower half of the zone like he typically does. He couldn’t get hitters to swing and miss. The damage, once 10 Reds had come to the plate, was five runs on seven hits, each of them popping off the bat, and Casali’s three-run shot hurting the most.

The 29-year-old left-hander had not allowed more than seven hits in any start this season. His final line included 11 in just 2 ⅔ innings, easily his worst start of the year, and 10 of them came on his four-seam fastball or sinker. He was burned by more poor defense in the third when shortstop Trea Turner fumbled a routine grounder that could have been a double play, and instead allowed a run and stretched out a bases-loaded jam.

Guerra worked 3 ⅓ innings ofmop-up duty. Soto stayed hot, inching Washington closer with his 10th home run, but the Nationals were already in way too deep of a hole. After the second win in Atlanta, Martinez called a rare clubhouse meeting before they packed up. He typically doesn’t like full-team gatherings. He prefers one-on-one conversations and otherwise letting the players have their space. But he got everyone together to deliver a quick message, something he does following a sweep.

Martinez told his guys to build on this, to keep going, to remember the fleeting feeling of stringing together a few wins. Then, in the Nationals’ first chance to do that on Friday, their recent success became easy to forget.