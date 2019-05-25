Patrick Corbin’s first complete game of the season on Saturday was the fifth of his career. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Trouble finally found Patrick Corbin in the eighth Saturday. The Washington Nationals left-hander had breezed through the first seven innings, allowing just three singles and no Miami Marlins runners past first base. But now, with his pitch count approaching triple digits, he followed a leadoff double by issuing a four-pitch walk.

Pitching coach Paul Menhart approached the mound and the bullpen door swung open, but warming reliever Wander Suero stayed put. The Nationals needed Corbin to work out of the jam to avoid baseball’s worst bullpen. Menhart left, Corbin stayed in — and his next pitch resulted in a double play. He then struck out catcher Bryan Holaday to escape the inning. He came back out for the ninth, retired the Marlins in order, and sealed the Nationals’ 5-0 victory.

Corbin’s first complete game of the season and fifth of his career was finished with 116 pitches and gave the Nationals a modest two-game winning streak, which ties their longest of the season. More than that, the win gave this team hope that, after getting swept in a four-game series in New York earlier in the week, this 10-game stretch against NL East foes can still be salvaged.

Two more games remain in this home series against the Marlins before the team goes to Atlanta for games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nationals squeaked out a slugfest, 12-10, on Friday night, a game that saw Manager Dave Martinez as intense as he had been after any win in his tenure. He praised his players resiliency, as he often does, but instead of minimizing miscues while highlighting hustle, his approach flipped. He offered no excuses for his team’s four errors, the bullpen’s bumbling, the mental mistakes. His team started play 20-31 on Saturday, 10 games behind first-place Philadelphia, and for the first time all season, he noticed players forcing it.

“That pressure [is] always coming back. You know, it does mount,” Martinez said before Saturday’s game.

The Nationals did not stop making mistakes Saturday — Adam Eaton ran into an out on the bases in the fourth — but Corbin (5-2) rendered them moot, allowing just four hits while striking out five. And the offense did its part, scoring all the runs the Nationals needed in the fourth.

Eaton was thrown out at third following a single from Anthony Rendon, who took second on the throw. Juan Soto scorched a single into center, scoring Rendon. Matt Adams worked a seven-pitch walk. Brian Dozier grounded to the third baseman, but Soto pressed the issue by breaking for home and scored despite the throw with an impressive slide. Victor Robles wore a 97 mph sinker off his right cheek and, on the next pitch, scored from first as Yan Gomes doubled to clear the bases.

Corbin took care of the rest, steamrolling through the Marlins lineup, generating a steady stream weak ground balls and lazy pop-ups. He allowed a single in each of the first two innings but wiped them away immediately with inning-ending double plays. The left-hander worked fast, pounding the strike zone and, the night after arguably the Nationals worst night of defense this season — which, considering the contenders, is saying something — the team turned in one of its crispest defensive performances. Outfielders made diving catches. Rendon delivered strikes across the diamond ranging away and on the run. Dozier snared a line drive, a defensive highligh in his uneven season.

After the second double play, Corbin retired 16 of the next 17 hitters all while maintaining a low pitch count. Anxiety over the team’s bullpen could be tamped down for an afternoon.

After the final out, a soft groundout to third from Garrett Cooper, Corbin’s teammates met him at the mound. The fans stayed standing and, during Corbin’s television interview, applauded. When the Nationals needed it, Corbin delivered.