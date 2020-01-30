He was right. Paul VI made key shots down the stretch to preserve a 52-43 win in Northwest Washington.

“I knew they were going to go on a run,” Paul VI guard Bella Perkins said. “I wasn’t scared at all. I knew we were going to win that game. When we kept our composure, everything was going to be all right.”

No. 5 Paul VI (21-3, 11-2 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) and No. 13 St. John’s (13-7, 8-4) have had their fair share of close battles over the past decade as two of the league’s top teams. But St. John’s has won the past three league titles, and the past week has revealed some of the shifts in this season’s deep WCAC. Paul VI beat St. John’s twice by a combined 36 points since Sunday.

Paul VI’s star last season, Ashley Owusu, graduated and now plays for Maryland, but she also missed portions of last season because of injury. During that span, Paul VI’s young players developed, and the Panthers returned 10 players from that team.

“Being able to take those games, especially in intense environments, it’s definitely a big pick-me-up for us knowing we can do it without all the superstar players who’ve run through the PVI program,” guard Faith Alston said.

Allen could tell this year’s team would be strong after last season’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I playoffs. Before halftime in the semifinals, Owusu left the game with a foot injury and her team trailing. The Panthers’ younger players rallied to win that game and, eventually, the championship.

Allen has regularly complimented his players for how much they have matured from last season. Their experience was apparent Thursday, when Paul VI jumped out to a 19-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Then, as St. John’s rallied, Alston made a pair of three-pointers that kept her team’s lead out of reach.

Allen has noticed every WCAC champion stays calm in pressure situations, and the Panthers will be one of the top contenders in next month’s WCAC tournament.