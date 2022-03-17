Iowa State’s David Carr, looking to repeat at 157, posted a technical fall over Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag.
Penn State’s top seeds advanced: Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Nick Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174 and Max Dean at 197.
The Lions went 7-2 in the first round and added 8.5 bonus points off three major decisions, two pins and a technical fall.
Penn State has won eight of the last 10 national titles.
Iowa sent eight of its 10 wrestlers to the second round. The Hawkeyes scored bonus points in three of their eight wins.
At 174 pounds in the biggest upsets of the first session, 26th-seeded Tyler Eischens of Stanford had a 13-12 decision over No. 7 Ethan Smith of Ohio State, and No. 25 Gerrit Nijenhuis of Purdue won in sudden victory over No. 8 Michael O`Malley of Drexel.