The Nittany Lions are 7-12 in Big Ten play. Penn State is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Penn State won the last meeting 66-49 on Jan. 11. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points to help lead the Nittany Lions to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.
Jalen Pickett is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sessoms is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Penn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.