Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, the defending champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist, was challenged in his quarterfinal against No. 9 Lucas Davison of Northwestern. Steveson trailed for the first time this season after Davison scored an early takedown, but he came back to earn a 10-5 decision.

Penn State’s four defending individual champions moved on.

Roman Bravo-Young, the top seed at 133 pounds, became a four-time All-American with a 13-6 decision over No. 25 seed Brian Courtney of Virginia. Nick Lee, No. 1 at 141, pinned No. 8 Grant Willits of Oregon State to become Penn State’s first five-time All-American.

Carter Starocci, No. 1 at 174, had a 6-1 decision over No. 9 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska. Aaron Brooks, No. 2 at 184, had a 13-2 major decision over No. 7 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State.

Max Dean, No. 1 at 197, scored a third-period takedown for a 4-3 decision over No. 8 Lou Deprez of Binghamton. Greg Kerkvliet, No. 4 at heavyweight, had a 7-1 decision over No. 12 Christian Lance of Nebraska.

Penn State is trying to win its ninth team championship in 11 years after finishing second to Iowa last year.

Michigan, which has five wrestlers in the semifinals, won the Big Ten Tournament over Penn State and is going for its first national title in the sport.