Visser has been a leading sports reporter for 45 years and was the first woman to work on “Monday Night Football. She also has been honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Very few people have had the word `first’ attached to them throughout their career as much as Lesley, and even fewer have created a place in an industry that never existed,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “From first working in press boxes with a credential that read, ‘No women or children,’ to becoming the first woman assigned to work ‘Monday Night Football’ ... there is no one more deserving to be honored as the first woman to receive the Sports Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.”