BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 16: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox high fives Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on August 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Before Friday night at Fenway Park, Aaron Brooks last took a major league mound as the starting pitcher of the Baltimore Orioles’ drubbing at the hands of the Houston Astros last Saturday, a 23-2 loss that provided the lowest point of the most brutal week in the first year of the Baltimore’s rebuild.

[Box score: Red Sox 9, Orioles 1]

Brooks seemed bound for another rough outing against the Boston Red Sox, and even though he recovered to deliver his longest outing as an Oriole, it did little to quell the losing stretch he and Baltimore are enduring. In Friday’s 9-1 loss, Brooks allowed five earned runs in his 5 1/ 3 innings, a line that managed to both lower his ERA with the Orioles and send his team to its fifth straight loss and 10th in 11 games.

“We’re just grinding,” Brooks said. “I think everyone’s coming in each day with a clean slate trying to do better than the day before, and frankly, we haven’t been doing that well, but I think if we come each day with the mentality of trying to get a win, we’ll get there.”

The Red Sox jumped ahead quickly on a Mookie Betts double and Rafael Devers single. Then Brooks walked Xander Bogaerts to prompt catcher Chance Sisco to make a first-inning mound visit. On the next pitch, J.D. Martinez’s grounder went to shortstop Jonathan Villar, who started a double play before Brooks fielded an Andrew Benintendi comebacker to end the threat.

The Orioles evened the game in the third, but the Red Sox scored the game’s final eight runs.