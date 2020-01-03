“Go as fast as you can,” point guard Yared Belay said is the directive. “As fast as you possibly can.”

Yorktown missed that first shot three seconds into the first quarter, but that does not matter to Coach Joe Reed. He benches players only when they pass up open shots. Steven Lincoln rebounded that miss and put back the rebound five seconds later.

And they were off: a block and a missed three-pointer, a rebound and a made one. Three minutes into the game, Yorktown hit back-to-back three-pointers and pulled ahead 13-2. Madison called timeout. Reed shrugged his shoulders and raised his eyebrows as if the blitzkrieg surprised even him.

In the first 25:05 — before the officials ran the clock on a 76-40 blowout with 6:55 left — the Patriots had 68 possessions. It took an average of 8.2 seconds from each possession’s start to the first shot, turnover or dead ball.

Reed wants his team to take at least 40 three-pointers per game. On this night, the Patriots took 46 and made 17 (37 percent). They led 28-8 after one quarter and 43-18 at halftime. At the break, Reed gathered his coaching staff with a whiteboard in his hand. He did not use it.

“I’m not coaching Xs and Os,” he said. He asks his team only to play as fast, free and as intense as possible for 90 seconds at a time: “I don’t have answers for anything right now.”

Madison briefly drew within 13 in the third quarter, but runs against Patriots are over as quickly as their fast break. They turned three takeaways into three buckets and went back up by 20.

Yorktown’s 11-0 start is believed to be the best in the history of a school that is not a basketball power. Now? “Never in my life” has basketball been this fun, said Lincoln, a junior forward.

“I’m amazed by them, but at the same time, you’re wondering,” Reed said, and then he asked the ultimate question: “Can they keep this up?”

