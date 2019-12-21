Plummer, the two-time player of the year, had a .459 hitting percentage, 10 digs and three blocks.

Stanford never trailed in the first two sets. In the third set, the Badgers had three leads and were tied at 19 before Plummer and Madeleine Gates scored five straight points for Stanford. Gates hit the winner for her 10th kill.

Libero Morgan Hentz had 17 digs and Meghan McClure had 13 to go along with Plummer’s 10 as Stanford held Wisconsin to a .152 hitting percentage.

Molly Haggerty had 10 kills and Dana Rettke had seven to pace the Badgers.

The Cardinal completed the tournament by winning all but two sets over six matches. Under third-year coach Kevin Hambly, Stanford has gone 16-1 in NCAA Tournament matches.

