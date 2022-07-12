Pogacar's teammate Bennett out of Tour with COVID-19

MEGEVE, France — New Zealand rider George Bennett was forced out of the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday’s Stage 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Per our protocol he was tested for COVID-19 and returned a positive result,” Rotunno said. “Therefore he will not start today.”
Bennett is the second rider from the UAE-Emirates to leave the race because of a positive test after Vegard Stake Laengen last week.
Bennett was 32nd in the general classification.
His withdrawal was announced a day after the International Cycling Union said no riders tested positive for the virus during mandatory testing of the entire peloton before Monday.
The peloton tackles a 148-kilometer route on Tuesday from Morzine to Megeve in the Alps. Race leader Pogacar had a 39-second lead over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard.
