Police: 3 people injured in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been shot in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks game, authorities said. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game.

Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots but didn’t see anyone get shot or see the shooter.

“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said “It was close.”

After the shots were fired, scores of fans began running toward the Deer District, he said.

Reinemann, who has worked the lot for 18 years, remained at his post even as fearful Bucks fans ran past him.

“I sat in my chair here the whole while,” he said.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

“The incident took place outside of the Deer District area. We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department,” Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said.

Deer District is an entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee where sports fans frequent during sporting events. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday.

This story has been updated to correct the age of one of the people shot to 30, not 3.

