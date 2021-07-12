During a court hearing Monday, Rodriguez’s court-appointed lawyer said he was employed and trying to move to Colorado, where he has family. Rodriguez tried to speak but was cut off by Judge Tanja Wheeler who said she did not want him to incriminate himself. Wheeler said she had serious concerns about the threat to the community posed by the suspects because of the amount of guns and drugs found. She said Ricardo Rodriguez, who prosecutors say paid for both hotel rooms, could only be released from jail if he paid $75,000 in cash and stayed at least a mile away from the hotel. She set bond for Gabriel Rodriguez and Kanoelehua Serikawa at $50,000 cash with the same area restriction.