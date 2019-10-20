By Associated Press October 20, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDTNEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Ohio State jumps Clemson to No. 3 behind Alabama, LSU in Top 25; all five SEC teams in poll are in top 10.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy