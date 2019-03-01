Potomac Falls center Ian Anderson dunks during the second half of the Virginia Class 5 boys' basketball quarterfinal game between the Panthers and Potomac. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

When Potomac Falls center Ian Anderson committed his second foul just four minutes into Friday’s Virginia Class 5 quarterfinal game, Coach Jeff Hawes sat him for the remainder of the first half. Anderson itched to return as he watched his team’s lead evaporate.

“It’s definitely frustrating knowing that you can have an impact out there, but due to circumstances, you have to sit on the bench,” Anderson said.

In the fourth quarter, he let out that frustration in the form of an offensive explosion. Anderson powered through double teams and any other obstacles to score 11 of his 18 points in the final period to propel Potomac Falls to a 52-45 victory over Potomac at Rock Ridge High School.

No. 13 Potomac Falls (27-1), the Class 5 Region C champion, began the game on an 11-0 run. But when its 6-foot-7 junior checked out of the game, Potomac (18-8) took control. The Panthers freely roamed the paint to score 10 straight points and eventually take the lead.

[For Potomac Falls, it’s a family affair]

“For a minute, I thought it wasn’t our night. The kids were very tentative, like almost waiting to be trapped instead of attacking their traps,” Hawes said. “Even after being up 11-0, we were ecstatic to be tied at half.”



Potomac’s Jakhari Taylor tries to stop Potomac Falls guard Damien Harrison from making a layup. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Down six at the end of the third, Potomac Falls needed a spark. On a night when leading scorer Landon Hawes struggled shooting, the team turned to Anderson.

“We’ve been hunted all night,” Hawes said. “If we’re going to go down, let’s bet the hunter for one quarter.”

[Jason Gibson leads Sidwell Friends to upset over St. John’s, first DCSAA title game appearance]

Potomac Falls switched from man-to-man to zone defense and hunted the ball like Hawes wanted, which resulted in multiple steals. The squad’s hustle resulted in a 15-3 run to start the fourth quarter. Anderson scored all 11 of his fourth-quarter points in that stint while Potomac mustered just six points in the entire quarter. Anderson’s emphatic dunk late silenced Potomac for good.

“Kids put in another gear,” Jeff Hawes said. “I wasn’t sure if they had it, to be honest.”

Monday in the Class 5 semifinals, Potomac Falls will play Freedom-South Riding, which on Feb. 13 handed the Panthers their lone loss. The Panthers did beat Freedom three times this season, including a 68-62 win last week in the Region C championship game.

“It will definitely be a challenge. It’s always hard to beat a team three times in a season, let alone four,” Anderson said. “We have a pretty solid game plan for them. This is going to be the fifth time we’re playing Freedom, and we’re pretty confident.”