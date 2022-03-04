The Hawks are 11-8 in MAAC play. Monmouth scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Monmouth won 60-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Shavar Reynolds led Monmouth with 17 points, and Mervin James led Rider with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
George Papas is shooting 39% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.