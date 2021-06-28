By Associated PressJune 28, 2021 at 3:28 p.m. UTCsharecommentPONTIVY, France — Primoz Roglic of Slovenia has crashed near the end of Stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday.Roglic, the Tour runner-up last year, fell on the side of a narrow road about nine kilometers from the finish line in the town of Pontivy.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightRoglic immediately got back on his bike but lost ground to his main rivals as his Jumbo-Visma teammates tried to pace him back to the peloton.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.