After a rest day on Monday, riders faced a mostly flat seashore route before having to change bikes for a final climb of nearly 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles).
“It was up and down the whole day,” Barta said. “I tried to overpace the little climbs, recover on the downhills and save a little bit for the end because it’s a really hard climb.”
On Wednesday, riders face a 204-kilometer (126-mile) 14th stage through the hilly Galician terrain.
The three-week race, being held amid tight health restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, finishes on Sunday in Madrid.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.