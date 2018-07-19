Marshal Yanda broke his left ankle early last season but also had shoulder surgery in the winter. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Conventional wisdom suggested the Baltimore Ravens placed right guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform list because he was continuing to recover from the broken left ankle he suffered in the second game of last season against the Cleveland Browns.

But Coach John Harbaugh revealed after the team’s first practice of training camp Thursday afternoon that the six-time Pro Bowl selection underwent an operation on his shoulder shortly after the end of the season and that was the reason behind the 33-year-old’s absence.

“Marshal is a situation where he had his shoulder worked on, I think, at the end of January, early February — somewhere in there,” Harbaugh said. “If we were playing a game, he probably could play, as tough as he is. But we’re probably going to be very cautious of that and just kind of do what’s best to get him ready for September. There really is not a timetable. I would say no hurry at this point.”

Without Yanda, the starting offensive line consisted of Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Alex Lewis at left guard, Matt Skura at center, James Hurst at right guard and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. When Yanda is healthy, he probably will return to his customary right guard spot, with Hurst and Brown competing for the starting right tackle position.

Asked whether the ankle was still a hurdle for Yanda, Harbaugh replied, “There’s no issue anymore with the ankle injury.”

In other injury-related news, tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Greg Senat were among three rookies unexpectedly missing from the opening session. Harbaugh said Andrews, a third-round choice, is dealing with a “muscle tissue issue” and Senat, a sixth-rounder, is expected to be sidelined for one to three weeks by an undisclosed injury suffered at the end of minicamp.

The other unexpected absence was undrafted rookie center Alex Thompson, who did not report to camp. His status for camp is uncertain.

Uneven start for Jackson

With starting quarterback Joe Flacco making an abbreviated appearance, the offense was placed in the hands of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team’s second of two first-round picks in May’s draft.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had a few nice passes, with his best throw traveling 50 yards before rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley caught the ball between cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and safety Chuck Clark.

But Jackson was not perfect. His first pass intended for rookie tight end Hayden Hurst during a full-team exercise was tipped by cornerback Tavon Young and intercepted by Clark. He threw his next two passes over wide receiver John Brown and rookie tight end Nick Keizer, and he bobbled a snap from Skura.

Quarterback Josh Woodrum followed up Jackson’s 50-yard pass to Lasley with a 58-yard throw that was caught by DeVier Posey in the end zone just before rookie cornerback Anthony Averett and safety Bennett Jackson converged on the wide receiver.

Every quarterback not named Flacco faced pressure. Defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and then defensive tackle Carl Davis pulled up without sacking Jackson; outside linebacker Tim Williams and then Davis did the same thing with Robert Griffin III; and defensive end Patrick Ricard and rookie linebacker Kenny Young would have sacked Woodrum.

Maxx Williams has been more effective as a blocker, but the tight end showed off his catching skills during a seven-on-seven drill. Jackson threw a pass over the outstretched arms of strong safety Tony Jefferson. Williams tipped the ball into the air but had the presence of mind to reach back and clutch the ball to his chest and touch his feet in bounds before falling along the right sideline.