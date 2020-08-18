Johnson reacted angrily on the field but told an NRL judicial panel on Tuesday that on reflection he didn’t think it was deliberate.
“My arm was pressuring against his mouth,” Johnson told the judiciary, according to NRL.com. “I felt like I got bit and that’s why I reacted the way I did at the time.
“As the match went on, I thought it didn’t really make sense.”
The 31-year-old Proctor, who has played 250 NRL games, denied intentionally biting Johnson as he tried to break free from a tackle. He said an existing sinus issue and the pressure from Johnson’s arm across his face in the tackle made it difficult for him to breath.
“I was really struggling for air and opening my mouth was the only way to get it,” Proctor said in his defense.
Proctor’s suspension was significantly less than the 12-week ban imposed on Canterbury Bulldogs prop James Graham, who was placed on report after a skirmish with Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater in the 2012 NRL Grand Final and later found guilty of biting.
The penalty range sought by the NRL for Proctor was 4-6 weeks. Proctor’s sanction was at the lower end of the scale because of his clean record over the previous seven years. He’ll be eligible to return for the Titans on Sept. 19 against Manly.
