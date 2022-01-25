The entire 2022 PFL Playoffs and majority of regular-season events will air on ESPN, as well as simulcast on ESPN-plus, with additional event coverage broadcast on ESPN2. ESPN’s coverage begins with the 2022 PFL kickoff event on April 20, with more programming to be announced in the coming weeks. ESPN was the home of PFL in the United States during its 2021 season, including all 10 events from the regular season, through the playoffs and final in October.