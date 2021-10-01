Australian left-hander Alexander Wells was chief among them. He's a soft-tosser who needs to pitch in the strike zone and challenge hitters with command and pitch mix, and at times he has abandoned that and torpedoed his outings at the first sign of trouble.
That first sign came on the first pitch Thursday, when Kiké Hernández hit a leadoff home run to give Boston an early lead. Wells put a pair on base after that but got out of the inning and the next five allowing no more runs, with just two Boston base runners reaching base after that first inning.
His six innings were a career high, and he allowed one run on three hits, the best of his career.
Less surprising was the towering blast by Ryan Mountcastle that swung the game. Baseball's rookie home run leader came up with two runners on and two outs in the third inning, after a comically poor third-strike call on Cedric Mullins drew protests from the Orioles' star center fielder.
On the next pitch, Mountcastle hit his team-high 33rd home run to make that moot and give his club a 3-1 lead.
Wells kept the lead intact into the sixth, and another rookie built on it. Trey Mancini and Kelvin Gutiérrez each singled and were in scoring position after a wild pitch by reliever Garrett Richards when Tyler Nevin, fresh up from Class AAA Norfolk, singled to score them both for his first major league RBI. Rookie outfielder Ryan McKenna pinch-ran for Nevin at third and scored on another wild pitch.
