District Attorney Jackie Lacey made two dozen recommendations for improving safety at racetracks and said she would sponsor legislation to make veterinary records more transparent for horses racing in California.
“Horse racing has inherent risks but is a legally sanctioned sport in California,” Lacey said in a statement. “Greater precautions are needed to enhance safety and protect both horses and their riders.”
