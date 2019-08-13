BELTON, Texas — Prosecutors in Texas say they will seek the death penalty for a professional MMA fighter accused in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a shallow grave in Oklahoma.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday his office has filed formal notice to seek the death penalty against 45-year-old Cedric Marks . Marks was indicted for the slayings of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin.

Investigators say the two friends were killed Jan. 3 at a residence in Killeen, Texas, about 127 miles (204 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Marks, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, has pleaded not guilty. His current girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, also faces charges in the case.

