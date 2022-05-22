Punjab beats Hyderabad to finish sixth in IPL

Placeholder while article actions load

MUMBAI, India — Punjab Kings notched a consolation five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last Indian Premier League game on Sunday. Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls and was dropped twice as Punjab raced to 160-5 with more than four overs to spare. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar picked up 3-26 in the middle overs that earlier restricted Hyderabad to 157-8 in its 20 overs.

Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 43 before Livingstone plucked a good catch on the edge of the boundary in Brar’s second over.

Punjab ended the season in sixth place with 14 points from 14 games. Hyderabad, which won five of its first seven league games, could win only one more and ended up with 12 points.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator on Wednesday.

