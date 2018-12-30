,

Before the end of the Purple Puck Tournament, director John Cotton will start planning next year’s edition by asking nonlocal teams if they’ll be coming back.

“What I’ve found is if most people had a great tournament . . . a lot of teams choose to return,” Cotton said.

Cotton, an accountant and linebackers coach at H.D. Woodson High School, started organizing the tournament 11 years ago after watching his son grow up playing hockey.

Since then, Cotton has grown the event from a six-team field, including two Gonzaga teams, into a two-bracket, 14-team showcase for prep schools across the nation.

Bringing in nonlocal schools requires meeting each state’s requirements.

“Different states have different rules,” Cotton said. “Like some states have ‘You can’t play two games in one day.’ ”

Once Cotton has confirmed the teams, he coordinates with Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Southeast, Gonzaga’s home ice, to lock in a schedule.

“We book the referees, we book the ice time, we book Fort Dupont,” Cotton said. “Then we work out a hotel contract, so we have a hotel contract for the visiting teams.”

Cotton also works in time for the visiting teams to enjoy the sights of the nation’s capital. “I think Washington, D.C., is a great destination place for a hockey tournament because we do have the monuments that you can visit in between games,” Cotton said. “When we say you playin’ in Washington, D.C., you playin’ in Washington, D.C., proper.”

During the tournament, Cotton coordinates the point system for teams, cleaning out the locker rooms and providing pucks to the first star of each game of the tournament.

But for Cotton, it’s worth it to see the final day come together, a day which features the donation of a check to a local charity from the proceeds of the tournament. It also includes an exhibition game, ranging from a girls’ clinic and game, to an exhibition featuring the Fort Dupont Cannons. This year’s involved Gonzaga’s junior varsity team and the Reston Raiders hockey club.

“It kind of, for me, states what the mission was about in doing the tournament, where not only was it some great high school hockey with hockey at the highest level, but we also help promote hockey in the area from different types of hockey,” Cotton said.

Gonzaga falls in semifinals

Despite a continued pressure and pulling their goalie with roughly five minutes left in the second half, Gonzaga (5-2-1) dropped their semifinal game against St. Ignatius, 4-2. After the Wolfpack scored off a breakaway from Max Pasiennik, Farrell Dinn responded with a short side snipe on Charles Doherty to tie the game at 1-1. With five minutes left in the first half, Jack Nelson roofed a shot just above the goal line past Harlan Jackson. The Eagles tied the game a minute into the second half off a scramble in front and goal from second star of the game Luca Docking.

“We’ve done it a few times in our games this year where we’ve been down and have had to score quickly to come back,” said Sam Gerdano, Gonzaga’s head coach. But Gonzaga couldn’t hang as the second half wore on and Patrick Doyle and Sean Doyle pocketed the next two goals.

O'Connell and Hun go the distance

After squeaking into the playoffs as the fourth overall seed, the O’Connell Knights (7-5-3) wasted no time trying to get to the final, when six minutes into the first half, Jake Smith jammed the puck into the net. After a slew of penalties for both sides, John Ostrowski was able to convert off a turnover at Hun’s blue line. Hun responded with a quick goal of its own by Brian Nelson. O’Connell closed out the first half up 3-1 when Alex Vouras picked off a pass at the blue line and Smith scored his second of the game via a quick wrist shot.

“We played great the first half, then we let up a little bit cause we were up two goals, and it paid and they came back,” second star of the game Matt McCarey said.

The comeback featured goals from Brendan Mrotchek and Hayden Watson with just over a minute left and ensured a shootout. The result was sealed in a record-setting 11 rounds, with the Raiders’s Chris Brake beating McCarey blocker side to win the game, 4-3. “That was tough,” McCarey said. “Their kids are very good and they can shoot very well and it was just shot after shot.”