ABDUL-JABBAR: I never really saw myself as a leader in all of it. I was someone who spoke out. I had enough nerve (and was) crazy enough to speak out about things. If we don’t talk about the issues, they don’t get dealt with. So, somebody has to go out there and speak. You remember all the controversy behind LeBron (James) saying, “Shut up and dribble is a lot of B.S.” You have to just get to that point where you can say that and have people understand what it means.