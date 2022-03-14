Qatar’s involvement in padel is an attempt to gain more control of the sport from the existing World Padel Tour backed by the Estrella Damm beer company.
The Premier Padel series is being governed by the International Padel Federation that has existed as a governing body for 31 years.
QSI is headed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a former tennis professional who has emerged as one of the key figures in world football. He is president of PSG, chairman of the European Club Association, a member of the UEFA executive committee and head of major sports rights holder beIN.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports