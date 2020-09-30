The amended rules will see players automatically handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for each additional skirmish.
Representatives from the league’s 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the rules in a video conference.
The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting. The league is seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
