The 22-year-old Quartararo leads the competition after six races with 105 points, followed by Zarco with 81.
“We know that we still have some margin for improvement, but I am a thrilled to be on pole once again,” Quartararo said.
Quartararo previously took pole at the Portuguese, Spanish, French and Italian races. The last rider to make it five-of-five in qualifying was former champion Marc Márquez in 2014.
Six-time former MotoGP champion Márquez continued to struggle after returning from a long injury layoff. He failed to make the cut for the final qualifying session of the top 10 riders. He will start Sunday’s race from 13th on the grid.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports