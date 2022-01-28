The QMJHL has been on hiatus since Dec. 18. The league originally planned to restart Jan. 17, but changed its plans because there was no clear timeline of easing COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Quebec where most of the teams are based.
The QMJHL is one of three major junior hockey leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella. The others — the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League — both returned to play as scheduled in late December following a holiday break. However, several games in both leagues have been postponed or rescheduled.