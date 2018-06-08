NEW YORK — A horse bred and owned by Queen Elizabeth II won the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational by a length.

Sent off as the 9-5 favorite, Call To Mind ran two miles on a firm turf course in 3:16.78, setting a track record at Belmont Park on Friday.

The old mark of 3:17.89 was set by Da Big Hoss in the 2016 edition of the Grade 2 race.

Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano wore the queen’s purple and scarlet silks aboard her first starter at Belmont Park since October 2012.

Call To Mind paid $5.60 to win in his North American debut. The 4-year-old horse earned $220,000 for the victory, more than doubling his career bankroll to $359,538, with three wins in nine starts.

John Warren, the queen’s racing manager, says his boss “gets so much pleasure out of this.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.