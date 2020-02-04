Eight race walkers, led by 2017 world champion Inês Henriques, had challenged World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee at the highest court in world sports.

The 50K walk is the only men’s medal event on the Olympic track and field program with no female equivalent.

World Athletics previously said the women’s event lacks depth and quality to justify Olympic status.

Henriques won the inaugural 50K world title in a race that featured seven women. There were 23 starters when Liang Rui won the second world title last September.

