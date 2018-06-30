OKLAHOMA CITY — Gilberto Ramirez unanimously outpointed Alexis Angulo to retain the WBO super middleweight championship Saturday night.

Making his fourth title defense, the undefeated Ramirez outlasted Angulo in a fairly even bout in which neither boxer appeared to have the upper hand, and neither landed many significant punches.

The 27-year-old Ramirez, from Mexico, improved to 38-0. He landed powerful punches in the fifth and eighth rounds.

The 34-year-old Angulo, from Colombia, fell to 23-1.

Angulo had flurries of punches in both the seventh and the 11th rounds, but neither ever appeared to hurt the other. Ramirez sustained a cut under his left eye in the fifth, but his corner attended to it after the round and it never bled again.

