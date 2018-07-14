Texas pinch-hitter Ryan Rua hammers a three-run homer in the seventh inning off Baltimore reliever Tanner Scott to break a tie and send the Rangers toward a 5-4 victory over the Orioles. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Long after this month’s trade frenzy is finished and probably long into the organizational rebuild the Baltimore Orioles are about to begin, Tanner Scott, 23, still will be here.

More so than almost any other player on their roster, Scott has the youth and potential — including a fastball that has exceeded 100 mph — to carve out his role as a cornerstone bullpen piece in Baltimore.

But on Friday he couldn’t close the door in Alex Cobb’s seventh inning and turned a tie game at Camden Yards into an eventual 5-4 loss to a similarly struggling Texas Rangers team (41-54).

The Orioles (26-69) have lost three straight and 10 of 12 overall.

[Box score: Rangers 5, Orioles 4]

Scott, touted as a potential closer, entered after Cobb allowed a one-out single in the seventh. The left-handed Scott came on to face the left-handed Joey Gallo, who had homered in the fifth inning.

Scott got ahead 0-2 with a pair of fastballs on Gallo’s hands but wound up walking him. Spare outfielder Ryan Rua came off the bench and delivered his first career pinch-hit home run two pitches later, putting the Orioles down 4-1.

The Orioles have lost five of Cobb’s eight quality starts, and his 12 losses equal the most in the majors.

Baltimore nearly rallied. Caleb Joseph doubled home three runs in the seventh, and the Orioles loaded the bases again in the eighth. But Danny Valencia struck out, and Chris Davis weakly popped out to shortstop.