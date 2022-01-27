The card was purchased in 2002 by a collector in Saco who took an interest in Brady’s connection to the Michigan football program, Thibodeau said.
“Although he had just won a Super Bowl, he wasn’t the Tom Brady that we know now,” he said. “No one thought Brady would become the GOAT.”
X-Fractor cards change appearance depending on light. Another of the 20 sold for $75,000 but the card that Saco River Auction is putting up for sale on Jan. 31 is the only one to achieve the highest-grade offered by Professional Sports Authenticator, Thibodeau said.
No one is hotter than Brady for collectible sports cards. A signed rookie football card sold for $2.25 million last year. Then that was topped a few months later with another signed rookie card at $3.1 million.
Brady, 44, began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. He won a seventh Super Bowl after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in the game 10 times.