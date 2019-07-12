Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary reacts after the men’s 5km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won the men’s 5-kilometer open water event Saturday to claim the first medal of the world swimming championships.

Rasovszky finished in a time of 53 minutes, 22:10 seconds. The 22-year-old 2016 Rio Olympian won the 5- and 25-kilometer open water events at the 2018 European aquatic championships.

Logan Fontaine of France took silver Saturday, 10.10 seconds behind, and Canada’s Eric Hedlin was third to take bronze, two-tenths of a second behind Fontaine.

Saturday’s race, which began two hours early due to the threat of later heavy rain, was the first of seven open-water events at the world championships. They are all qualifiers for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Other open water races include a 5-kilometer team relay on Thursday and men’s and women’s races over 25 kilometers next Friday.

On Sunday, the women’s 10-kilometer race is scheduled.

