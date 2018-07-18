Tony Jefferson finished last season with tears in his eyes, blaming himself for the 49-yard touchdown pass that ended the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff chances on a frigid New Year’s Eve.

“Mentally, it was tough. We were a play away from being in the playoffs,” the Ravens safety said Wednesday as he and fellow veterans rolled in for the beginning of training camp.

The tears were long gone, replaced by a calm smile to match the glimmering No. 23 necklace around Jefferson’s neck. He just married the woman he has dated since 10th grade, and he believes the 2018 Ravens “can be whatever we want to be.”

“I know for most people and myself, it took about two or three days, and I was ready to get back to work,” he said. “I was back in the weight room. Sitting and moping around about it is not going to do anything. . . . All of that’s behind us. It’s 2018, and it’s a new year.”

It’s the optimistic face an entire organization is trying to project as the Ravens begin a crucial season.

They are the first team in the NFL to start camp, just two weeks ahead of their preseason opener — the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2 against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio. They will begin practicing Thursday morning with 2,000 fans looking on at their renovated training complex.

It could be a year of substantial transition, with a veteran team trying to make the playoffs for the first time in four years at the same time a scintillating young quarterback, Lamar Jackson, assumes his role as the city’s most scrutinized apprentice.

It’s the last season for the franchise’s front-office rock, General Manager Ozzie Newsome, as he prepares to hand the reins to his longtime understudy, Eric DeCosta. And it could be the last for Coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco if the team doesn’t improve.

Harbaugh and Flacco have been together for 11 seasons, the twin faces of an era that has included a Super Bowl victory, six playoff appearances and just one losing record.

But the Ravens have gone 40-40 since they claimed the Lombardi Trophy in February 2013, and that mediocrity has soured fans, who left thousands of seats empty for home games at M&T Bank Stadium last season.

Newsome overhauled the team’s offense, drafting Jackson and tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round and signing three wide receivers who have excelled in other cities — Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV.

“I’m just totally excited,” Snead said. “I watched Crabtree growing up, just the type of receiver he is, the type of mentality he has. He brings something special to the table. John Brown, he brings something crazy to the table with his speed and his change of pace in the offense. And then me and the rest of the guys in the offense, I’ve been told something like this hasn’t been brought to this building in a while.

“And when people say that and the momentum building behind this team, you can’t help but be excited about it.”

Stability is the name of the game on the other side of the ball, where the Ravens lost just one significant contributor, defensive back Lardarius Webb, from last season.

The biggest change for the defense is in the coaching ranks, where linebackers coach Don “Wink” Martindale was promoted to replace coordinator Dean Pees.

Jefferson sounded as bullish about Martindale’s influence as he is about the stability in personnel.

“He’s giving us a lot of freedom to be ourselves, and that’s going to help a lot of guys,” he said.

Fellow safety Eric Weddle ducked his head out the door to bark at Jefferson mid-interview. “Great wedding, man!” he shouted.

Jefferson said that upbeat attitude, typical for Weddle, has carried across the entire roster.

“We’ve got so much talent. It’s exciting about the opportunity we have,” he said. “We’re loving the moment. Last year wasn’t how we wanted it to end, but the best part about it is we have another opportunity. I think everybody’s fired up. Everybody came in here smiling, happy and excited to get rolling.”