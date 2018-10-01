So very quickly, the Baltimore Ravens’ impossible dream start devolved into another unsettling dogfight with the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers.

All it took was one ill-timed fumble by Alex Collins with the Ravens poised to push their lead to 18 early in the second quarter. Two Pittsburgh scoring drives later, the game was tied and the fantasy of a rare blowout win at Heinz Field had vanished.

The Ravens and their fans know all too well the dread feeling of leaving opportunities unexploited against the Steelers and their indefatigable quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

This time, however, one of the least hospitable road stops in the NFL did not prove to be a chamber of horrors. The Ravens’ defense discovered its own inner iron, holding Roethlisberger and Co. scoreless on six consecutive drives in the second half and limiting the frightful Pittsburgh offense to just two conversions on 12 third-down attempts. Justin Tucker was perfect on four field goal attempts to give the Ravens a satisfying 26-14 victory.

Quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 363 yards, his most in 14 career trips to Pittsburgh, and wide receiver John Brown put a powerful initial stamp on the Ravens-Steelers rivalry with three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens moved to 3-1 on the season and dropped the two-time defending AFC North champions to 1-2-1. They had lost three in a row against the Steelers, including a pair of one-score classics in their past two visits to Heinz Field.

This journey to Pittsburgh did not carry the playoff implications of the those two, but the Ravens had a chance to build themselves a cushion as they began a stretch of four road games in five weeks.

With all-pro running back Le’Veon Bell holding out and an air of dissatisfaction lingering around all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Steelers seemed more vulnerable than usual.

The Ravens wasted no time asserting themselves, driving 75 yards on a tidy eight plays for a game-opening touchdown. Flacco completed the sequence with a pretty 33-yard scoring pass to John Brown.

The Ravens quickly piled on their advantage when safety Tony Jefferson stripped Steelers tight end Vance McDonald to set up another touchdown drive — this one 31 yards on four plays capped by a three-yard pass from Flacco to Collins.

The Ravens seemed poised to add another touchdown in the second quarter after Flacco hit Brown for a 71-yard gain to the Pittsburgh 13-yard line. But Collins fumbled near the goal line three plays later, breaking the Ravens’ perfect record on red-zone opportunities this season.

The Steelers drove from their own 1-yard line to set up a 39-yard field goal by Chris Boswell that cut the lead to 14-6, and Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 26-yard touchdown and James Conner for the two-point conversion on their ensuing drive.

But the Ravens’ secondary found its bearings in the second half, and Roethlisberger didn’t get anywhere close to the 506 yards he put up in a 39-38 shootout last December, finishing with 274.