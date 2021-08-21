Regardless of the formula, the Ravens won their 19th straight preseason game, tying the record set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers from 1959 to 1962. Baltimore has not lost in the preseason since Sept. 3, 2015.
The Ravens again played with an incomplete set of starting offensive linemen and without their top pass catchers. So Coach John Harbaugh decided discretion was the better part of valor when it came to franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sat out a second straight preseason game.
Without Jackson, the Ravens undermined themselves by giving the ball away twice in the first quarter.
Huntley’s first pass attempt of the game was tipped at the line of scrimmage and caromed into the arms of Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott shed a block and stuffed Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line to keep Carolina from capitalizing on the turnover.
Just when the Ravens and Huntley found a little rhythm on offense later in the quarter, tight end Josh Oliver lost a fumble in the red zone, leaving Harbaugh to fold his arms and glare from the sideline.
The Ravens did not score until Justin Tucker’s 29-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.
With Trace McSorley sidelined by a back injury, Huntley no longer faces competition for the No. 2 quarterback job. But he could not put the Ravens in the end zone against the Panthers’ starting defenders, and his interception added to a troubling pattern from the teams’ joint practices in Spartanburg, S.C., on Wednesday and Thursday.
He did find a productive connection with rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter, hitting the fourth-round pick with a pair of outside throws totaling 36 yards to set up a short touchdown run by Nate McCrary. He followed that up with two more scoring drives to put the game to bed. Huntley completed 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards before giving way to Baltimore native Kenji Bahar late in the fourth quarter.
Harbaugh has said there’s a chance his starting offensive line will be on the field at Washington.
— Baltimore Sun
