Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was crisp in drills against the Jaguars’ talented secondary. (Gail Burton/AP)

The Baltimore Ravens’ first joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars went off without any testiness Monday, despite the August heat.

“It was great,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. “I think we both got a lot out of it. . . . It wasn’t a physical practice; it was tag-off. It was good that way, a good, fast practice.”

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson started out throwing crisply in seven-on-seven drills against Jacksonville’s talented secondary. He threaded a beautiful downfield pass to double-covered wide receiver Jalen Scott and showed excellent timing on his underneath attempts. He missed on more throws in 11-on-11 work but played well overall.

The Ravens and Jaguars will practice against each other again Tuesday afternoon before facing off in the preseason opener Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Orlando Brown Jr. held his own against Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell, a four-time Pro Bowler.

Brown, who entered his second training camp as the projected starter at right tackle but was forced to take second-team repetitions for much of the first week after he failed the conditioning test, has returned to being a first-team fixture.

“I use everything in my life as motivation, good or bad,” Brown said. “I’m just happy to be out there right now, and I’m going to continue to work.”

He has put himself in better standing with the team’s coaches.

“Orlando’s worked hard,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t like he was in bad shape, but he was just heavy. He’s done a really good job to knock that weight off. He’s still got a ways to go but not too far. He’s moving his feet a lot better than he did early in camp, I think, as a result of being lighter.”

Also Monday, the Ravens traded offensive lineman Alex Lewis, a former starter expected to compete for snaps at left guard, to the New York Jets.

New York acquired the former fourth-round pick, pending a physical, before he was put on waivers. The Ravens reportedly received a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick in return.

The news came two days after Lewis, who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder injury, passed his physical.

While Lewis’s decision to rehabilitate away from the team this offseason seemed to displease Ravens officials, he had been a regular at training camp recently, watching offensive line drills off to the side.

But injuries limited him to 20 games over his first three seasons, and the Ravens will save over $2 million in salary cap space with his release.

Third-year player Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie Ben Powers have been taking first-team reps at left guard in camp. Harbaugh indicated the team is still looking for a breakthrough player.