Ninety minutes before kickoff Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the news they had partly expected but hoped would never come. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was out. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was out. A defense that had been shredded through much of its first loss of the season was missing two of its top players, not to mention already suspended Jimmy Smith at cornerback.

Not even two minutes after kickoff Sunday, the Ravens were down by a touchdown. That, they hadn’t expected. An offense that came alive late in that Week 2 setback against the Cincinnati Bengals had stalled as quickly as it had started, and the team’s normally reliable special teams had been put on a highlight reel.

Yet, as the clock ticked down at M & T Bank Stadium, over three hours after kickoff Sunday, the Ravens were breathing easy. A nightmarish beginning was only the prelude to a comfortable end, a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos (2-1) in their grasp, their sights set on a crucial Week 4 showdown next Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[Summary: Ravens 27, Broncos 14]

Quarterback Joe Flacco finished 25-for-40 passing for 277 yards and a touchdown, spreading the wealth to three receivers who finished with at least 50 yards (John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Mark Andrews), and the defense held a potent Denver offense to 293 total yards in less-than-ideal conditions. It was not as comfortable a rain-game win as the Ravens’ season-opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills, but it was a comforting balm nonetheless.

“Talk about a resilient group,” safety Eric Weddle said after the win, which, with the Bengals’ loss, moved the Ravens (2-1) into a tie for first place in the AFC North. “We started bad. Bad, bad, bad. . . . I am sure [on] the outside looking in, we were like, ‘Uh-oh, the same old Ravens,’ right? It ain’t the same Ravens. I am telling you that right now.”

The Broncos came into Baltimore with two wins but not the profile of a dominant team. Victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders had required fourth-quarter comebacks. So in one sense Sunday, they had the Ravens right where they wanted them: leading 27-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Ravens refused to play the part of suckers. At the end of Denver’s first fourth-quarter drive, quarterback Case Keenum was chasing an interception he’d just thrown. He was fortunate to have Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor’s 89-yard pick-six called back because of an illegal-blocking penalty on outside linebacker Matthew Judon, but that was seemingly the extent of his good fortune all game long.

At the end of Denver’s second fourth-quarter drive, and last overall, Keenum could not complete a fourth-down throw deep in Ravens territory to tight end Jake Butt. Keenum finished the game with 192 passing yards, 83.5 below his season average, and an interception. If Keenum had expected to leave the game marveling anew at his teammates’ pass rush, he was in for a surprise. The Ravens defense drew holding call after holding call and finished with three sacks and nine quarterback hits overall, led by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (1½ sacks and a tackle for a loss).

The Broncos, meanwhile, had just two sacks and three quarterback hits. All-everything outside linebacker Von Miller had two tackles, held in check by tackles Ronnie Stanley, wearing an elbow brace, and James Hurst, as well as Flacco’s quick trigger.

“You can’t block this defense or Von Miller the standard way,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. “You have to do it in ways that are unconventional. . . . Our pass protection really stepped up and did a great job.”

Harbaugh was all smiles afterward on his 56th birthday, but he could not have imagined a worse present than the game’s start. The offense’s first play from scrimmage went for three yards. Everything afterward seemed to go in reverse. On Flacco’s first drop-back, Broncos rookie outside linebacker Bradley Chubb shed Stanley like a waterlogged sweater for an easy sack.

Two plays later, Baltimore’s Tyus Bowser whiffed on a block of Denver’s Joseph Jones, who had a clear path to punter Sam Koch. For only the sixth time in his career, Koch had a punt blocked. The Broncos recovered the ball at the Ravens’ 6-yard line, and running back Royce Freeman (13 carries for 53 yards) all but jogged into the end zone on their first play.

“The game is just like life; you find a point to start at,” said Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles. “The first quarter was pretty rough. We didn’t start the way we wanted.”

Though the game had all the premature makings of a one-sided laugher, it never got close to that. Helped by a pair of 15-yard penalties on Denver, Baltimore responded with a 48-yard drive to tie the game, running back Alex Collins (18 carries for 68 yards, both season highs) following tight end Maxx Williams into the end zone as comfortably as Freeman had gotten there minutes earlier.

Ten days after Mosley’s bone bruise proved a mortal wound to the Ravens’ chances of a comeback against the Bengals, the defense slowly but surely got used to life without its leader. On the Broncos’ second drive, Suggs lost containment on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders’s 35-yard end-around to the end zone, but Baltimore held Denver scoreless from there.

“For that stuff to happen so early in the game, I don’t think anybody flinched or panicked,” safety Tony Jefferson said. “That’s one of our [sayings]: Don’t flinch. And nobody flinched.”