Tampa Bay’s Tommy Pham legs out a triple off Baltimore starter David Hess during the Rays’ four-run first inning in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/Associated Press)

With Baltimore fielding a starting lineup more suitable for a Grapefruit League trip than a late-season major league game, the Orioles’ meeting with the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Tropicana Field was more reminiscent of early March than the second week of September.

One day after reaching the 100-loss mark, the Orioles dropped a 10-5 decision that ensured they will lose all three series on their nine-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Rays. Entering Sunday’s series finale, the Orioles have lost seven of eight on the trip.

In their first two games of this weekend’s series at Tampa Bay, the Orioles have been outscored, 24-7. Baltimore hitters have struck out 25 times this series.

With 20 games left in the season, the Orioles (41-101) are seven losses from setting a club record for defeats in a season.

This Baltimore team seems willing to take its lumps in the season’s final three weeks, auditioning its younger players for next season. Veteran outfielder Adam Jones sat for the second straight night and the third time in six games.

Right-hander David Hess, who made his scheduled start Saturday despite getting hit in the left eye by a football before Friday’s game, never found a rhythm, allowing five of the seven batters he faced to reach base in a four-run first inning.

On the night, Hess (3-10) allowed six runs over five innings, but only two were earned.

Hess struggled from the beginning. His first batter, Mallex Smith, reached on third baseman Renato Nunez’s throwing error and then scored two hitters later on a wild pitch when the ball flung out of Hess’s hand while the starter’s arm moved forward.

With one out, Tommy Pham tripled on a ball that bounced past right fielder Joey Rickard. Pham came home on Ji-Man Choi’s sacrifice fly. Another run scored on three straight singles by Kevin Kiermaier, Willy Adames and Jake Bauers.

The Rays scored a fourth run off Hess when Bauers attempted to steal second, retreated to first and induced a rundown that allowed Adames to score from third.

Jonathan Villar reached base four times for Baltimore, drove in three runs and stole two bases. Rickard collected three hits.

Nunez hit his fifth homer of the season and his second in four games.