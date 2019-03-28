New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a three-run homer during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in New York. (Seth Wenig)

From the moment the Baltimore Orioles cleared out their baseball leadership group last October and installed a new one, the goal was to build an operation that could compete with a team like the New York Yankees for years to come — just not necessarily this year.

The Orioles’ 7-2 loss Thursday before an announced sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium showed — as clear as this breezy Bronx day — exactly how long a road the 2019 Orioles have to travel, no matter how low the expectations might be.

Opening Day was a measuring stick for what the Orioles are against what they aspire to be. It just might require another stick.

“I look at it as a challenge,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “I never back down from anything, and I think it’s awesome, to be honest with you. It just creates great competition. I love — this is the atmosphere you want to play in, you know? This is what you want to feel on a nightly basis, and that’s how you’re going to get better.”

Even if the baseball that followed was largely to Hyde’s liking, Thursday’s loss was fated pretty early, a confluence of poor batted ball luck as much as anything else. Over the course of a season, an inning like the first might even out, or sway, in the Orioles’ favor.

Instead of hitting Jonathan Villar on his way to second base, Trey Mancini’s groundball up the middle might’ve missed the infielder’s fast feet and given the Orioles a runner on third with two outs instead of ending the inning.

But after Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton stung singles through the vacated right side of the infield against an aggressive pull shift in the first inning — with Stanton’s hit coming off the bat at more than 120 mph — Luke Voit hit a towering home run to center field to put Cashner and the Orioles down 3-0.

Cashner, making his second career Opening Day start in place of the injured Alex Cobb, pitched his way out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam by allowing one run in the third inning. Cashner walked the first batter of the fifth, hit the next with a pitch and watched as they scored on Mike Wright’s watch to complete his day.